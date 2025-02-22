Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan bald look was ‘accidental’, says makeup artist: 'He looked like a rock star'

Shah Rukh Khan has always been known for his versatile roles and incredible transformations. In 2023, he made a grand comeback to the big screen with a series of major hits, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Among these, his appearance in Jawan, specifically his bald look, became one of the most talked-about aspects right after the first look was revealed. Interestingly, the iconic bald look in Jawan was not planned from the start.

In an interview with The Times of India, the film’s makeup and prosthetic artist, Preetisheel Singh D'Souza, revealed that the look was created by accident during a test session. She explained that the team was initially trying out different wigs and looks for Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

The makeup team applied a bald cap on him along with his salt-and-pepper beard for testing. However, when they removed the wig, they noticed something unexpected—Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look, combined with his beard, made him appear strikingly different. Preetisheel D'Souza recalled, “The first time we did the look test with his salt-and-pepper beard and the full bald look, he looked like a rock star.”

At that moment, they realized the look worked perfectly with Shah Rukh Khan’s face shape, and it was decided on the spot to incorporate it into his character, Vikram Rathore, in Jawan. The decision to go with this bald look was spontaneous, but it turned out to be a huge success with both fans and critics.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's transformation for Jawan was not limited to just his look but also his physique. The actor appeared leaner and sharper in his recent films, impressing audiences with his dedication to his roles.

Preetisheel D'Souza, who also worked with him on a cola advertisement, shared that despite being 60 years old, SRK looks ripped and maintains an impressive physique even at his age.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next film, King, which will mark his first time sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film is directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, and reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan will play a never-before-seen negative role in the movie.