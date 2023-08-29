Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes first Indian film with 6 AM show; to screen at THIS iconic Mumbai theatre

At the start of 2023, director Siddharth Anand released the year’s most-awaited film Pathaan. The film, written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala featured Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, along with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The film was welcomed with a lot of love from SRK fans across the globe making it break multiple box office records. Its collection surpassed everyone’s expectations and eventually, the film became the highest-grossing Hindi language film ever made in India. After scripting history with Pathaan, SRK’s upcoming action thriller Jawan is set to make another new record.

Jawan to get a 6 AM show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre

Jawan is set to make a record by getting a 6 a.m. show at the Iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai. According to Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club which claims to be SRK’s biggest fan club, they are going to organize the said show at the most sought-after theatre in India’s entertainment capital.

For the unversed, according to SRK’s fans, Pathaan also created history by becoming the first film ever to have booked a 9 a.m. show in 51 years of iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai.

More about Jawan

After enjoying the success of Pathaan, Bollywood’s heartthrob is all set for the release of his next film which is co-written and directed by Atlee. Apparently, it’s also Atlee’s debut film in Bollywood. Jawan is produced by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Alongside SRK, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. It is scheduled to have a theatrical release on September 7 this year.

SRK’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a cameo role which will hit screens on November 10, 2023. Currently, the actor is shooting for Dunki. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the SRK and Taapsee Pannu starrer film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The trailer of the film is reportedly to be released around Diwali this year.

According to a source, “The teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan might arrive in Diwali season. Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest.”

