Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Girija Oak recalls partying at Mannat: ‘Gauri, Aryan, Suhana were all dancing’

Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer that recently got its OTT release on Netflix, earned immense love for the portrayal of the superstar's character Azad Rathore, and his girls' squad. Girija Oak, who played one of the squad members in the Atlee directorial, recently opened up about partying at King Khan's residence Mannat, after the movie's wrap.

Girija Oak recalls partying with Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan and his family

In a recent chat with Lallantop, the Jawan actress revealed that she had a chance to attend a party with the rest of the team members at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat. Girija Oak, who cherishes recalled the fun occasion, revealed that the superstar's family is 'lovely, homely, and closely-knit', just like any other family.

Even though the actress felt surreal when she was invited to the Jawan wrap party which was held at Mannat, things soon changed when she reached SRK's residence. According to Girija Oak, Shah Rukh Khan's family is much like hers, or any other family.

The Jawan actress revealed that the superstar's wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan danced together at the party, and were requesting songs for each other. Girija Oak also recalled meeting Gauri's parents, who also attended the party and chatted with guests.