Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star Priyamani felt a sense of responsibility for female co-stars; 'I made sure...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan had a group of six female characters portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi. Priyamani, who was the senior-most among the group, felt a strong sense of care and responsibility for her fellow female co-stars. She made sure that no one had to leave the set alone during late or unusual hours.

Priyamani felt a sense of care and responsibility for her Jawan co-stars

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani mentioned that she had a special bond with Lehar Khan, as they often commuted to work together. However, she also ensured that she accompanied her other co-stars from Jawan when they had to leave the set as late as 2 in the morning after finishing work. She said, “I made sure that we go together because sometimes it used to get late, like 2 in the morning or 9 in the night or 6 in the morning. I didn’t want them to go alone. You cannot call it the maternal instinct. But I just felt protective of them. I said, ‘No, you girls are coming with me’.”

She further added, “When I got a chance, I used to drop Aaliyah and Sanjeeta halfway, at least where there were people. We were shooting at a deserted place, so I didn’t want them to be all alone.”

Priyamani recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan after 10 years since Chennai Express in Jawan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Priyamani was asked about her significant journey with Shah Rukh Khan, going from Chennai Express to Jawan, and what her experience was like working with him once again. She said, “I'm seeing him after 10 years so the journey has obviously been great. I had a great time shooting for Jawan and I still remember the first day of shoot was the metro sequence that we shot together. So we were all sitting in our respective make-up rooms and we were shooting it in the film city and all of a sudden, we were told, 'You are called on the sets because sir would like to meet all of you'. So when we all walked onto the set, he just came out of the train set and gave me the biggest and the warmest hug and he said, 'Thank you so much for being a part of this film. I'm so happy that you are here', and even during the shoot, during the hospital scene as well, we were all sitting together and he was like 'Oh my God, you're looking so good' and 'She's doing so good from Chennai Express. Mashallah, she's looking so nice'. It's great and I'm so happy and glad that I was part of such a wonderful film and I got to share screen space with Shah Rukh.”

Advertisement

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film also has an extended cameo role of Deepika Padukone and is currently running in the theatres.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan's Priyamani shares UPDATE on Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man Season 3; 'We’re going to...'