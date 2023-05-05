Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan creates havoc already; Over 6 films change their release date since its postponement

Shah Rukh Khan fronted Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, is one of the biggest and most anticipated films to be churned out of the Indian Film Industry. The film was initially scheduled to release on the 2nd of June, 2023 but siting delays due to the post-production of the film, Jawan will now be releasing on the 25th of August, 2023. Due to the shifting of the film's release, the entire Hindi film calendar has gotten topsy-turvy with more than half a dozen films getting an updated release date.

Jawan's Postponement Has Led To The Re-Shuffling Of The Indian Movie Calendar

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's quirky romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utetkar, tentatively titled Luka Chuppi 2, will now be releasing in theatres on the 2nd of June, 2023, the date Jawan was previously scheduled to release on.

Ajay Devgn's sports-drama Maidaan, which was previously scheduled to release on the 23rd of June will now be releasing on the 7th or 8th of September, 2023, a couple of weeks after the release of Jawan.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 has seen two date changes. It first postponed from the 7th of July, 2023 to 25th of August, 2023 and with Jawan taking that spot, the team of Dream Girl 2 will start hunting for a new release date.

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk's film, tentatively titled Raula, produced by Dharma Productions, was set to release on the 25th of August, 2023 and with Jawan setting its eyes on that date, the team of Raula will begin hunting for another date.

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal's film, tentatively titled Start Up, was announced for a first September release this year but it is understood that the makers of the film will be contemplating another release date so that it gets enough breathing space and is not sandwiched between Jawan and Maidaan.

Excel Entertainment's comic-caper Fukrey 3 is highly anticipated too. The film was announced to release on the 7th of September, 2023 but it may go through a change in the release date. A couple of other small films that will be changing their release date in due course of time.

Few Indian Films Won't Shift Their Release Date, Regardless Of Jawan's Postponement

There are a few films like Adipurush, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Salaar, Leo, Tiger 3, Dunki, Animal and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, that won't be changing their release dates and will release just as scheduled. The last 7 months of 2023 seems to be very exciting from the business point of view.

The following are the confirmed release dates of some of the Hindi films that are keenly awaited in 2023:-

Luka Chuppi 2 - 2nd June

Advertisement

Adipurush - 16th June

Satyaprem Ki Katha - 29th June

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - 28th July

Animal - 11th August

Gadar 2 - 11th August

Jawan - 25th August

Maidaan - 7th/8th September

Tiger 3 - Diwali 2023

Dunki - Christmas 2023

Which film are you excited to watch in theatres?