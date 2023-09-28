Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan gets 'Atlee delicious' shout out from Amul India as it crosses 1000 crore at box office

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi’s high-action-packed Jawan has been wreaking havoc at the box office right from the day it was released in theaters. The film has been smashing record after record creating Atlee's directorial history by accumulating Rs 322 crore in its opening week in the Hindi Version. Now, the film recently crossed the magic figure of 1000 crore at the box office and received a shout-out from Amul India in its own utterly buttery way.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan gets unique shout-out from Amul India

A while ago, Amul India, a popular dairy brand posted an animated picture of Shah Rukh Khan's character from Jawan to congratulate the film for crossing 1000 crore at the box office. The text of the picture read, "JaWan Thousand Crores! Amul Atlee Butterly Delicious."

The caption of their post read, "#Amul Topical: SRK’s blockbuster hits magic figure of Rs 1000 crores!" Take a look:

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the cast of the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Yogi Babu, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances in the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will be released on December 22, 2023. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into the Christmas holiday."

