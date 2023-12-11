Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Google’s most searched film in India in 2023; Kiara Advani tops People list, Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi leads OTT

As the eventful year of 2023 draws to a close, marked by numerous Bollywood releases, OTT shows, and celebrity weddings, Google has unveiled its lists of the most searched films, shows, people, and more globally and in India. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan claims the top spot as the most searched film in India, while Shahid Kapoor's Farzi leads the list of most searched shows. Kiara Advani secures the position at the pinnacle of the trending people list in India.

According to Google's Year in Search 2023, the list of the most searched movies in India is spearheaded by Jawan, trailed by Gadar 2, Oppenheimer, Adipurush, Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Jailer, Leo, Tiger 3, and Varisu.

In the global trending searches, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan secure the third and tenth spots, respectively, while Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 claims the eighth position.

On the most searched shows in India list, Shahid Kapoor's Farzi takes the lead, followed by Wednesday, Asur, Rana Naidu, The Last of Us, Scam 2003, Bigg Boss 17, Guns and Gulaabs, Sex/Life, and Taaza Khabar.

Kiara Advani tops trending People in India in 2023 list on Google

Kiara Advani had a stellar year, both professionally and personally. Her movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan, garnered acclaim and praise from viewers. Kiara's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra also became a widespread topic of discussion.

In Google's Year in Search 2023, Kiara secured the top position in the trending People list in India. Globally, she holds the ninth spot on the list of most searched actors. Meanwhile, her husband, Sidharth, became the sixth most searched personality in India.

In the realm of music, the chartbuster Kesariya from the movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, continued to captivate hearts. This melodious track, composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and adorned with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, achieved the second rank globally among the songs that people hummed to search.

The year 2023 also marked the unfortunate loss of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, who secured the fourth position in the top trending searches in India within the News Events category.

