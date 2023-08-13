Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie clips leaked online, Gauri Khan lodges complaint

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the release of his second-biggest outing of the year, Jawan. Amid the raging frenzy and hype for SRK's much-awaited next, the news of video clips of Jawan getting leaked online is buzzing all over the media. Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his wife have reportedly filed a complaint against an unidentified individual for allegedly stealing and leaking video clips of the actor's upcoming movie.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie clips leaked online

According to a report by Free Press Journal, someone 'stole' the clips from Khan's upcoming movie. An FIR was lodged at the Santacruz police station on August 10, Thursday in Mumbai, alleging theft under the Information Technology Act.

As per the FIR, the 'stolen' clips of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film were shared on social media. The FIR further stated that the production house discovered that Jawan's video clips had been leaked online by some Twitter users.

Reportedly, after investigation, five Twitter handles were identified through which the video clips of the film were leaked. Legal notices were sent to them, however, only one of the users acknowledge the notice.

Earlier, Red Chillies filed a commercial suit in the Delhi High Court with regard to the video leak and secured a direction to the social media platform to take down the leaked videos of Jawan.

According to the makers’ claims, the theft of video clips has not only caused damage to the film but has also violated the Copyright Act. The police have booked the case under Indian Penal Code section 379 (theft) and Information Technology Act section 43B, related to illegal transfer of data. However, this is not the first time Jawan’s clips have gotten leaked, the clips of Atlee’s directorial were leaked online on two occasions in the past as well.

About Jawan

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is a highly-anticipated action-thriller directed by Atlee Kumar. Jawan is co-produced by SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Gupta under Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from King Khan, the film also stars South superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. the film will be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.