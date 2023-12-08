Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan nominated for best international film at ASTRA Awards 2024; Know which movies it is competing with

This morning, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced their Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards (ASTRA Awards) nominations for 2024. Much to fans’ delight, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has been nominated in the Best International Feature category! It is the only Indian film on the list of nominees this year for Best International Feature.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has joined films such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killer of the Flower Moon, John Wick, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse, and several other box office hits, which have been nominated across various categories for ASTRA Awards 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will compete with THESE films at ASTRA Awards 2024

10 films have been nominated in the best international feature category. Atlee’s Jawan will be competing alongside some cinematic masterpieces from various countries, including Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

Here’s looking at Jawan, as well as other films that have been nominated for the Best International Film at the ASTRA Awards 2024.

Advertisement

Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others. In the film, Shah Rukh is seen in a dual role as a father and son who team up to rectify the wrongs in society.

Anatomy Of A Fall

This 2023 French courtroom drama thriller, directed by Justine Triet, stars Sandra Huller in the lead role. It revolves around a writer who sets out to prove her innocence over her husband's death.

Concrete Utopia

Concrete Utopia is a South Korean disaster thriller film about an earthquake and its aftermath. Directed by Um Tae-hwa, the film stars Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young.

Fallen Leaves

This Finnish-German comedy-drama film stars Alma Poysti and Jussi Vatanen in the lead roles. It revolves around a single woman named Anna, who meets a lonely and alcohol-dependent worker. They try to build a relationship against all odds.

Perfect Days

Perfect Days revolves around a middle-aged man, Hirayama, who lives a simple life in Tokyo. The movie gradually reveals his past through a series of unexpected encounters. Perfect Days was selected as the Japanese entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Radical

In this film, a teacher in a Mexican border town rife with drug cartel violence attempts a radical new method to unlock his students’ potential.

Society of the Snow

Society Of The Snow is a Spanish survival thriller film about the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. It was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

The Taste of Things

The Taste of Things or La Passion de Dodin Bouffant, is set in 1885 and beautifully portrays the romance between a cook and the gourmet she works for.

The Teacher’s Lounge

The Teacher’s Lounge portrays the life of Carla Nowak, a teacher who decides to get involved after one of her students is suspected of theft.

Advertisement

The Zone of Interest

This historical drama film, directed by Jonathan Glazer, chronicles the lives of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife, who attempt to build a dream life next to the concentration camp.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was overjoyed to play minor role in Wagle Ki Duniya? Aanjjan Srivastav recalls