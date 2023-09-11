Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan or Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is Sanya Malhotra's pick? Actress reacts

Sanya Malhotra made a remarkable debut on the big screen with Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal in 2016. Since then, she has garnered critical acclaim for her roles in films like Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Ludo, and more. Her most recent appearance was in Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, which hit theaters on September 7. The movie has been setting records at the box office, and Sanya has received immense praise for her character, who is a part of King Khan's formidable girl gang and has an emotional storyline.

During a fan session, Sanya was asked to choose between her first film Dangal and her latest release Jawan. Read on to know her reaction to this query.

Sanya Malhotra’s choice between Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal

During an interactive session with her fans on Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 10, Sanya Malhotra faced the choice between Jawan and Dangal. In her response, she shared a boomerang where she playfully shook her finger in a 'no' gesture, conveying that she couldn't pick between the two movies, indicating her affection and attachment to both projects. Have a look:

On the day of the action thriller Jawan's release, Sanya paid a visit to Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theater to gauge the audience's reactions. She was warmly received by fans and the media outside the theater. During an interaction, she expressed her joy at witnessing the audience's response to the film and encouraged everyone to watch it soon. Sanya remarked, "I am very happy. Please go watch the film, and I hope you all love it as much as I do. I had a great time, and I think this film is an emotion. I believe you all will like it." When asked about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya replied enthusiastically, "It was a dream come true."

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s movie Jawan

In addition to Sanya, the film featured several other actresses in pivotal roles, including Lehar Khan, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and more. Notably, Deepika Padukone made a special appearance as Aishwarya Rathore. Directed by filmmaker Atlee, the movie is currently being screened in cinemas.

