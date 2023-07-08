Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue to release on July 10; Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Pathaan created havoc at the box office, after which there’s a lot more excitement for his upcoming film Jawan. The Bollywood superstar is gearing up for the release of Jawan, directed by Atlee. Ever since the film was announced, fans had been waiting with bated breaths about any updates of the film. There has been a lot of excitement, especially for the Prevue of Jawan, and much to fans’ delight, the makers have now announced the release date of Jawan Prevue. Looks like fans won’t have to wait much longer as the Prevue of Jawan is all set to release soon.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue to release on July 10

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue is all set to release on July 10, Monday. The exciting update was announced by King Khan himself, with a social media post, recently. The superstar dropped the special Prevue date announcement video on his official handles on July 8, Saturday night. "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," SRK captioned his post.

Meanwhile, as revealed on the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) website, the Prevue of Jawan has a runtime of 2 minutes and 15 seconds. The Prevue has also received a U/A certificate. Jawan Prevue will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7, which is slated to release in theatres on July 12.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram post below:

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan will see Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt will have cameo appearances in Jawan. Priya Mani, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others will appear in supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will hit the theatres on September 7.

