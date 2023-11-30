Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, Lust Stories 2 in IMDb’s most popular titles of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan undeniably marked a stellar year at the cinemas, a triumph evident in IMDb's year-end list. His films, Jawan and Pathaan, have claimed top spots as the most popular movies of 2023, according to the portal's rankings. The platform has unveiled its comprehensive list, highlighting the 10 Indian movies released theatrically, the 10 movies premiering on streaming services, and the 10 web series that garnered the most popularity among users worldwide in the year 2023.

The IMDb's Top 10 most popular Indian theatrical movies of 2023, in order of ranking, include Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, followed by his blockbuster Pathaan. Next in line is the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with Leo, OMG 2, Jailer, Gadar 2, The Kerala Story, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Bholaa following suit.

The top 10 most popular Indian streaming movies of 2023 include the anthology Lust Stories 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan, Mission Majnu, Bawaal, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Bloody Daddy, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Gaslight, Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, and Mrs Undercover.

The list of the most popular Indian web series is led by Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, followed by Guns & Gulaabs, The Night Manager, Kohrra, Asur 2, Rana Naidu, Dahaad, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Scoop and Jubilee.

Jawan director Atlee, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Karan Johar, and others react to making it to IMDb lists

Filmmaker Atlee described Jawan as a "captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man determined to rectify societal injustices." He expressed gratitude for the reception from the audience worldwide, emphasizing the film's significant place in their hearts.

Director Karan Johar, behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared being overwhelmed by the love and warmth received for the movie. He noted that it has further energized him as a filmmaker.

Directors Raj & DK, responsible for Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs, expressed excitement at seeing both series released this year being loved so much, describing it as absolutely thrilling.

