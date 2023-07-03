Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to get attached to prints of Mission Impossible 7; Fans are OVERJOYED

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan and he set the box office on fire quite literally! Now, the superstar is gearing up for his upcoming film Jawan. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen. The makers are all set to launch the trailer of Jawan soon. They are yet to announce the release date of the trailer. The latest report suggests that the Jawan trailer will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7.

Details about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer revealed

Pinkvilla's Himesh Mankad took to Twitter and shared the exciting detail about the Jawan trailer. Shah Rukh and Atlee are expected to launch the trailer anytime soon. The seventh installment of Mission Impossible is slated to release in theatres on July 12. The tweet read, "JAWAAN TRAILER ON BIG SCREEN WITH MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 GET ready for a BLAST - #ShahRukhKhan ready to unveil the #JawanTrailer digitally soon and the same will be attached to the prints of #MissionImpossible7 in all formats (including IMAX) from July 12. Are you ready? #Jawan."

After the tweet was shared, SRK fans were seen going gaga over it. A fan wrote, "whoahhh, so directly Trailer then instead of teaser? And double dhamaka with MI7 & Jawan trailer on IMAX." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait.. Finally! good to Go chief #Jawan."

Shah Rukh will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in Jawan. He will be seen performing top-notch action sequences. It will mark his first collaboration with the South director Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 2. But now, it will hit theatres on September 7.

Meanwhile, apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film will release in December this year.

ALSO READ: Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer's song Tum Kya Mile ft. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is going VIRAL; Internet LOVES it