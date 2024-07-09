Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna character was 'direct copy' of his role in THIS drama, claims Pak actor

Karan Johar's directorial, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is remembered for exploring the theme of marriage infidelity. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan, the 2006 film was made way ahead of its time.

A Pakistani actor has claimed that KANK was based on a drama, Parwaaz, and alleged that his role was plagiarised in the 2006 film.

Shah Rukh Khan's role in KANK was "copied", claims Tauqeer Nasir

During his appearance on the Pak YouTube channel, Zabardast With Wasi Shah, Tauqeer Nasir claimed that Shah Rukh Khan as Dev Saran in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was a "direct copy" of his character from the drama, Parwaaz.

"Ek film Shah Rukh ne meri ki hai. Parwaaz drame ka poora character usne as it is kiya hai. I appreciate lekin usko credit dena chahiye tha. Karan Johar ko dena chahiye tha (He has borrowed by character from Parwaaz as it is. He should have given credit to me. Even Karan Johar didn't acknowledge it)," Nasir said.

Nasir talks about the details of SRK's characterization in KANK

Nasir also shared that Shah Rukh's injured leg bears similarities to his character from the drama. "Wohi right leg, same limp [hai] (It's the same right leg, same limp)," he said while adding that the makers of KANK have glamorized the character.

Tauqeer Nasir further claimed that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was based on Parwaaz, a book by renowned author Mustansar Hussain Tarar. Nasir also mentioned the KANK makers didn't give their due credit for the inspiration.

All about Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Dev Saran, a soccer player, who meets with an accident and walks with an injured leg throughout the movie. In the film, SRK as Dev is married to Preity Zinta's character, Rhea Saran. Rani Mukerji was cast as Maya Talwar, who is married to Rishi Talwar, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

The conflict arises when Dev and Maya fall in love with each other and their respective spouses learn about their extra-marital affair. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher in crucial roles.

