Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan step in for dad at IPL auction 2022 briefing, photos go viral

The IPL season is back and the auction is all set to take place for players in Bengaluru. While the IPL auction 2022 is going to start today, the briefing event took place on Friday where Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted attending it on behalf of their father for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. In the previous years too, Aryan has attended the IPL auction and well, this year too, it seems that instead of Shah Rukh, his kids will take the tradition forward.

As soon as fans of Shah Rukh Khan spotted Aryan and Suhana at the IPL auction briefing event, their photos went viral on social media. In photos from the briefing event, Suhana and Aryan could be seen clad in casual attire and masks as they attended the event for KKR. The two were seated together while listening to the announcers at the IPL 2022 auction briefing. Aryan, who had been keeping away from limelight since October 2021, had fans cheering for him in tweets.

Previously too, in an IPL auction, Aryan's photos with Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta had gone viral. Juhi herself had tweeted a photo of her daughter and Aryan sitting at the KKR table and bidding on behalf of Shah Rukh and her. Now, with Suhana by her brother Aryan's side, fans of Shah Rukh cannot wait to see who all they get this time in their team at the IPL auction. The auction is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar on February 12 from 11 AM onwards. It will also be available on Star Sports.

