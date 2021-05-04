Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam bonding in Maldives in this throwback pic is all about sibling love

Suhana Khan’s pic with brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan will leave you in awe of their bond.

Bollywood superstar has been one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood. He not just manages to make the headlines, but his family has also been in the spotlight especially his kids – , and . While Aryan looks dapper with his swag being unmissable, Suhana is known for her panache and AbRam is an adorable munchkin. Interestingly, Suhana has been creating a lot of buzz for her style statement and is expected to take over the silver screen soon.

Amid this, we got our hands on Suhana’s throwback picture wherein she was seen enjoying her time with her brothers during their Maldives vacation. In the picture, SRK’s princess was looked stunning in a black tee and open hair and was twinning with Aryan who also looked dapper in black t-shirt. On the other hand, AbRam looked cute in his blue coloured t-shirt. The trio was seen enjoying a boat ride together in the tropical paradise and their pic spoke volumes about sibling love.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s pic with brothers Aryan Khan and :

Meanwhile, Suhana has also emerged as a social media star and is known for sharing stunning pics of herself on Instagram. The young diva is currently in New York to complete her studies and she has been sharing pictures with her friends there. In fact, Suhana often shared a glimpse of her fun times in the city including her hangouts with her friends and her style sense never miss a chance to make the headlines.

Also Read: Suhana Khan stuns in icy blue co ords as she parties the night away in New York with her friends; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×