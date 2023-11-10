Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has connection with daughter Suhana Khan's The Archies; here's how

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Ahead of its release, we have found an interesting connection between this film and SRK's beloved and super-successful 1998 romantic comedy film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. For the unversed, the film recently clocked 25 years of its release.

The Archies and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai connection

Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies is based on the popular American comic book series. In the Zoya Akhtar directorial, she plays the role of Veronica. Interestingly, it has a connection to her father Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, director Karan Johar wrote that he was inspired by The Archies comics to make this film.

Johar said that while he was struggling to fully finish the script, he decided to model the main characters on Archies. "I was very taken up with Archie comics. I told (Shah Rukh) I had this idea which was about Archie, Betty, and Veronica. A tomboy kind of girl, this other girl, and a guy. So he said, "Yeah, write that." I went to London. I was trying to write the first half about Archie and the two girls, but I kept thinking, what happens in the second half."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan (in a special appearance). Upon release, the film became a major critical and commercial success.

Karan Johar gave a shoutout to The Archies

Yesterday, the much-awaited trailer of The Archies dropped on the internet. KJo took to social media to give a shoutout to the film and praised director Zoya Akhtar. He wrote, "She could have made a film with an ensemble of superstars but she made what she believed in! Zo! The trailer is reflective of everything you stand for, which is YOUR paramount conviction! The 7 kids are blessed to work under your priceless guidance! So excited for you Zoya and the exciting ensemble of talent ! Welcome to the movies!!!"

The Archies is slated to release on December 7 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Karan Johar shares his excitement; recalls how Zoya Akhtar waited 7 years to start her first film