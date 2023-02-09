Shah Rukh Khan's latest advertisement for a beverage brand reminds fans of his action avatar from Pathaan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the most loved actors globally, is currently on cloud nine! He returned to theatres after four long years with his highly anticipated film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Pathaan has created havoc as it has already crossed the 450 crore mark at the domestic box office. Amid enjoying the thunderous response, SRK fans got a visual surprise recently. The actor's new ad for a cold drink brand has been released and his fans can't keep calm. Shah Rukh Khan's new ad gives major Pathaan feels

In the film Pathaan, King Khan essayed the role of an ex-RAW agent. His raw and rugged avatar was loved by the audience. Even his face-off scenes with John and internationally stylised action sequences grabbed everyone's attention. In the new ad, SRK is seen in a similar space. He is seen fighting a gang of enemies and doing top-notch action stunts. His latest appearance has reminded his fans of Pathaan. Have a look:

After the video was shared by SRK's fan club, his fans were seen flooding the comments section. A fan wrote, "Mausam bigad gya action dekh kr." Another fan wrote, "Jawan movie me aisa action scenes rahega .. 100% confirm." One of the comments also read, "Ekdum Pathaan jaisa stunts, Srk is on fire." Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for making Pathaan a massive success Recently, Shah Rukh took to social media and dropped a sun-kissed picture of himself. Along with the picture, he wrote an inspirational caption. His post read, "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

Work front Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. The film is directed Atlee, who recently welcomed his first baby boy. After this, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

