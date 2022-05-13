Shah Rukh Khan's latest photo from sets of Dunki surfaces, superstar poses with film's crew.

Weeks after sending millions of fans into a frenzy with the announcement of his next film Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has began shooting for the film and photos from the sets have surfaced on social media. We already saw King Khan posing with his director Rajkumar Hirani and a few friends on the film's set. On Friday, we came across a couple of new pictures.

SRK on sets of Dunki

On the sets of Dunki, SRK also posed with crew members and supporting artistes. Thanks to social media, we got our hands on these photos. One supporting artiste, sharing a snap with SRK, wrote, " You are really a Gem, so down toward Earth, hardworking, gentle, loved those Infectious smile nd positive energy that you spread on the set. Being a part of this film Industry it ws always a dream to work wid You, Now I have cherished one of my Dream (sic)." Another crew member also shared a picture with SRK close to the vanity van.

In the photos, SRK can be seen wearing a solid navy blue tee, black denims and sunglasses. Take a look at the photos below:

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film went on floors this April 2022 and will be the first time the ace filmmaker and SRK will be collaborating on a project.

Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani had earlier said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Apart from Dunki, SRK also has Pathaan and Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. We can't wait to see our King Khan back in action!

