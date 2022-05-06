Shah Rukh Khan's latest photos with several dignitaries go viral, actor's appearance worries fans & netizens

Shah Rukh Khan delighted thousands of his fans on the occasion of Eid this week as he stepped out on his terrace at Mannat to greet them. For the unversed, Mannat is SRK's sea-facing home in Mumbai's Bandra. Apart from meeting fans, looks like Shah Rukh Khan also hosted several dignitaries at his residence during the week. Many such, who got to experience SRK's warm hospitality, took to Twitter to share photos.

Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia & Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, tweeted a picture with SRK and wrote, "Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight - and for so many great movies! Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @EdinburghUni awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!)."

Whereas, Ralph Hays, New Zealand Trade Commissioner for South Asia, met SRK with his wife and wrote, "Thank you @iamsrk for the invitation for my wife Sonia and I to meet and spend time discussing the magical world of cinema and cricket. I enjoyed our chat about your trips to New Zealand and your incredible career journey. I look forward to connecting again soon."

Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul general of France in Mumbai, also got a similar opportunity to interact with SRK. He tweeted, "Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood ! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's latest viral photos:

As the photos went viral, several netizens raised concerns and worry over SRK's appearance. One fan asked, "Wht happened to you @iamsrk." While another remarked, "He’s looking so different." Some fans also had advice for King Khan as they wrote, "Srk needs rest."

