Shah Rukh Khan's latest video on religion on the sets of Dance Plus 5 is winning hearts on the internet; Watch

Among all the amazing posts of Republic Day on social media, a video of Shah Rukh Khan when he visited the sets of Dance Plus season 5 has gone viral.

Today, India celebrated its 71st Republic Day. Social media is flooded with everyone wishing Happy Republic Day. From wearing white, orange and green outfits to the flag hoisting videos, people are celebrating this special day with much pride and happiness. Among all the amazing posts of Republic Day on social media, a video of when he visited the sets of Dance Plus season 5 has gone viral. In the video shared by a fan, Shah Rukh is speaking about religion and the things he has taught his kids.

He said “There is no such thing as Hindu-Muslim between is. My wife is Hindu and I am Muslim, my kids are Indian. When they went to school, we had to fill in the religion section. My daughter asked me ‘what is our religion?’ and I wrote that we are Indian, we have no other religion and that shouldn’t happen either.” Well, no doubt why people call him King Khan. Don't you agree? The superstar had appeared as a guest on the reality show. He was looking stunning in a white Pathani suit.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video here:

My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and my kids are Hindustan. My daughter was asked the religion in school form, I told her we are Indians The pride of India Shah Rukh Khan. #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Qk95xxLT3j — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 25, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the year 2018 in Aanand L Rai's Zero with and . Various rumours of the actor teaming up with South director Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani are floating around. However, Shah Rukh hasn’t commented on any of it. There were also reports of Shah Rukh collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's project doing rounds. Infact speculations of SRK collaborating on a movie with were also in news.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in his casual outfit when snapped in the city

Credits :Twitter

Read More