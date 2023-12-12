Shah Rukh Khan’s lip-sync in Dunki’s O Maahi is winning hearts; 7 times SRK proved he’s all things flawless

Shah Rukh Khan isn't just your typical Bollywood superstar; he's also got this uncanny ability to nail the art of lip-syncing. Like, come on, we've all seen other actors try, and let's just say, it's not always smooth sailing. Karan Johar even sent Alia Bhatt to get some lip-syncing wisdom from the SRK school for their song Tum Kya Mile in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Because, let's be real, SRK makes it all look so effortless, especially when the music decides to go from 100 to 0 real quick.

You can't even tell if it's him or the singer sometimes. And let's not even get started on his latest slow jam O Maahi from Dunki, where he's romancing Taapsee Pannu – the way he syncs those lyrics, it's like a masterclass.

If you haven't tuned into this observation yet, do yourself a favor and check out the video below. We're not claiming to be mind-readers, but after watching Shah Rukh Khan's lip-syncing magic, you might just agree with us.

7 times Shah Rukh Khan nailed lip-sync to perfection, leaving us utterly speechless

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a masterpiece where SRK effortlessly steps into the shoes (or vocal cords) of Sonu Nigam, all while charmingly romancing Kajol. Now, how does one flawlessly lip sync while sweeping someone off their feet under the scorching sun? Well, that's a skill reserved for the kings, we suppose.

SRK does make it seem like a walk in the park, doesn't he?

Some might argue, 'What's the big deal about lip-syncing songs in Hindi? It's the language he has spoken all his life.' But, have you witnessed the magic when he does the same in Tamil? Yes, for the Tamil version of Zinda Banda, sung by Anirudh Ravichander in the movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan pulls off the same mesmerizing act. Yet again, you find yourself questioning if it's him or Anirudh. The man just has this universal lip-syncing charm!

Another song that truly highlights the actor's finesse is the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho. It's a slow number where you can witness Shah Rukh Khan's lip movements up close. The way he seamlessly synchronizes with the lyrics, all while expressing deep longing, is truly a skill that only the Badshah of Bollywood can master.

To gain a deeper appreciation for what we are talking about, take a glance at this compilation showcasing SRK synchronizing flawlessly with Udit Narayan's vocals in various songs. From Main Yahaan Hoon to Maahi Ve, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shava Shava, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Koi Ladki Hai, Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna, Humko Humise Chura Lo, and many others. It's truly incredible how Shah Rukh effortlessly makes the singer's voice his own.

The colossal success of these songs owes much to this synergy between the actor and the singer. Let's be honest, as a child, there were moments when you thought he might just be the singer behind these chartbusters, didn't you?

Yet another fan favorite is Yeh Dil Deewana from the movie Pardes, where Khan skillfully portrays a mix of emotions—loss, heartbreak, and unrequited love—all while perfectly syncing with the song. And, oh, let's not forget those expressive eyes of his that genuinely make you feel the sadness he's conveying. It's moments like these that truly showcase his unparalleled ability to connect with the audience through both his voice and his expressions.

You might argue that lip-syncing is easy when you're just grooving or emoting, but is it really the same when you're leaping from the back of a taxi, executing stunts, and dancing with full energy on top of a moving train? The two videos below should further reinforce our case.

Shah Rukh Khan's lip-syncing prowess is truly extraordinary, extending beyond traditional performances. Whether he's emoting or pulling off stunts atop moving vehicles, SRK seamlessly synchronizes, adding a unique charm to his cinematic repertoire.

