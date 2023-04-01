Shah Rukh Khan’s look gets netizens confused between him and Aryan Khan; Fans say ‘Jawan ko seriously le liya’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. He enjoys a massive fan following not only in Bollywood but across the globe. Currently, he is enjoying the grand success of his last released film Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. All his fans are now eagerly waiting for his next few releases like Jawaan and Dunki. Well, last night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s opening we saw a lot of celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood attending the event and one of them was Shah Rukh Khan. The moment his manager Pooja Dadlani shared pictures of his look the internet broke. Netizens could not stop praising his looks and went on to compare him with his son Aryan Khan.

The moment Pooja Dadlani shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s look from last night, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the picture. All of them compared the actor to his elder son Aryan Khan and felt that SRK looks exactly like him. One of the fans wrote, ‘Srk giving competition to his own son.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Shave him off and we get 2 Aryan Khans.’ A third fan wrote, ‘Looks like Aryan’s elder brother.’ Some more comments went like, ‘Ummm excuse me mam...is this Srk at his 25 or Aryan at his 57? I really want to know’, ‘"Jawan" ko kuchh jada hee seriously le liya SRK ne’.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office and it went on to become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

