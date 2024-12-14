Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar to release biography titled ‘Shah Rukh Banna Aasan Nahi’; here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan once mentioned that he is the last of the stars, referring to his popularity and fan following in Bollywood. The actor has rewritten tales of success, and recently, we got a new example. Unlike other actors and filmmakers who release their biographies, Shah Rukh Khan's look-alike Raju Rahikwar will release his biography in December 2024.

It will be the first instance in the history of cinema where a look-alike of a star releases his biography. Raju's biography will showcase his life's journey. It outlines his struggles in Mumbai and the entertainment industry.

The biography, 'Shah Rukh Banna Aasan Nahi,' features his journey as a look-alike of one of India's most celebrated superstars, Shah Rukh Khan. As per the description, it will showcase, “Two people have similar face don't have similar fate…”

Similar to the Pathaan actor's struggles, Rahikwar also had humble beginnings. He lived for some time without meals, slept on the streets, and survived with half a vada pav to fulfill his dreams.

The biography will include the stories of how Mumbai, also known as the city of dreams, taught him to fight through hardships. He came to the city hoping that his resemblance might bring him success, but rather, he learned difficult lessons in the film industry. Consequently, he learns that the superstar is unlike no one. He has unmatched charisma, talent, and hard work.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Banna Aasan Nahi will not only showcase Raju's tales but will also reflect the legacy and influence of SRK, who has craved a special place in the hearts of his fans unlike anyone else.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, who began his career with theatre and TV shows, debuted in films with the 1992 film Deewana, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. He starred in popular films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Jawan.

The superstar was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, and will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, where he will share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to surprise fans with his debut show Stardom? Find out