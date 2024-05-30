Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na action director reveals why he thinks Pathaan and Jawan's fight scenes had less impact

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of Shah Rukh Khan-led Main Hoon Na. The action comedy marked the directorial debut of choreographer Farah Khan and proved to be a smash hit at the box office.

Upon its release, Main Hoon Na was adored by the fans for its every aspect but action was one of the biggest highlights. Action Director Allan Amin has now opened up about the process he followed for the film's action and how it was working with SRK & Farah. He also talked about why the action of SRK's latest blockbusters Pathaan & Jawan's action didn't have enough impact.

Allan Amin's thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan's action in Pathaan and Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 films Pathaan and Jawan proved to be historic Blockbusters. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Allan talked about it and said the superstar did a good job in those films but added that it was special effects mostly. "In Main Hoon Na, he did action for real. We put him on cable, and we hung him from the helicopter. We made him do all those things," he said, while mentioning that In Pathaan and Jawan it was all done against the green screen leading to less impact.

Allan on choreographing Main Hoon Na's action

Allan Amin opened up about how he was the first one in Bollywood to introduce the concept of using cables for action. The action director said that the 2000 film Mission Kashmir was the first one to have cable work and then he followed it with Aks, Qayamat, and Main Hoon Na.

Talking about doing a new kind of action with Shah Rukh Khan, he said that SRK was always sure what he wanted and that the action director just made it simpler and doable. "Main Hoon Na was the first film in which we brought deep freeze… it was a 180-degree camerawork. It was used in the cycle rickshaw scene," he said. While adding more about the cycle rickshaw action scene, he said that a motor was put in it so that it goes faster.

Allan spilled the beans about the most difficult scene in Main Hoon Na and said that it was the climax where we see SRK running while the building explodes in the back. "We had to time it well," he said. Revealing more details about it, he said that they first made the superstar run and then the explosion was conducted. The shots were merged during the post-production.

Talking about working with Farah Khan, he said that 'she thinks total masala' and it was 'good fun' to collaborate with her.

More about Main Hoon Na

Directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na released in cinemas on April 30, 2004. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also had Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, Satish Shah, Kirron Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and more.