Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reaches Mumbai Court for Aryan Khan's bail hearing on second day; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing is currently underway and today is the second day of the proceedings at the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani along with his bodyguard Ravi was snapped arriving at the Courthouse for the proceedings of the hearing. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after they raided Cordelia Cruise Ship on a tip-off. Along with Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant also was arrested by the NCB officials.

In the photos, Pooja along with Shah Rukh's bodyguard is seen walking towards the Court entry where he credentials are checked by the cop present. She was present on Wednesday as well for Aryan's bail plea hearing. On Wednesday, Aryan's lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai argued his side and sought for his bail in the case. For the NCB, Special Public Prosecutors AM Chimalker and Advait Sethna argued and opposed Aryan's bail in the matter as they claimed that the NCB investigation is underway.

Take a look:

Apart from Aryan, the special NDPS Court is also hearing the bail pleas of Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Aachit Kumar, Nupur Satija, Mohak Jaswal, Shreyas Nair and Avin Sahu who were also arrested in the same Mumbai Cruise Ship drug bust case.

Meanwhile, in the Arthur road jail, Aryan along with 5 others has been shifted to the common cell from the quarantine barracks after he tested negative for COVID 19. It was after he was sent into 14-day judicial custody, Aryan was moved from the NCB office to Arthur Road jail.

