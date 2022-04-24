Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat name plate undergoes change & fans have thoughts on the new installation; See Tweets

Shah Rukh Khan's fans rarely need a reason for the actor's name to trend on Twitter. Be it a simple Twitter reply or a photo, SRK truly takes social media by storm. Over the weekend, neither the actor posted anything nor made a new announcement. However, fans visiting SRK's iconic home at Mumbai's Bandra noticed a brand new change. Turns out, the memorable black ad gold 'Mannat' name plate has been removed and a brand new one was installed.

This new radium name plate was a treat for fans as it now glows in the evening and makes for better pictures. Netizens had thoughts on the new name plate. Some remembered the evolution of the Mannat landmark and how different name plates have adorned the main gate of the actor's residence. While some fans loved the fancy new name plate, others missed the older ones.

One Twitter user remarked, "@iamsrk was surprised to see the new nameplate of Mannat. For me those old iconic ones are attached with priceless memories, glad I've taken pics standing there. They were classy. Can't feel the same about the new one ..it looks kinda of odd not blending in. #Mannat."

Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, "Shah Rukh Khan's Home Name Plate Gets Makeover and it’s beautiful." Take a look at some of the fan tweets over SRK's new name plate:

The actor has been surprising and treating his fans with a new content. After sharing a jaw-dropping photo from the sets of Pathaan, SRK announced his next film Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

