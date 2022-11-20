Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate gets a diamond makeover, PICS and VIDEOS go viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan , who recently celebrated his 57th birthday, jetted off to Dubai to shoot for the next schedule of Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in a key role. His videos and pictures from Dubai have surfaced on social media and fans are excited to watch him on the big screen again after a long time. Meanwhile, the pictures of Mannat’s nameplate are going viral on the Internet.

SRK’s fan clubs have shared pictures and videos of his lavish house Mannat’s new nameplate. People are often posing outside his house and clicking pictures with the nameplate. In the new pictures, we can see a diamond nameplate with Mannat written over it. Earlier, it was a black-brown nameplate with Mannat embossed in gold. Have a look at the new one:

About Dunki

Dunki marks Hirani and King Khan’s first collaboration. The announcement video was released earlier this year and it was all things hilarious. Along with it, Shah Rukh wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Upcoming projects

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Now, he is set to return with Pathaan on 25th January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline. It is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. After five long years, he will be back with a bang with three projects.