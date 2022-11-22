Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate gets a makeover; Gauri Khan shares a PIC and explains its significance
A few days ago, pictures of a new nameplate at the main entrance of Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat had gone viral. Now, Gauri Khan has shared a picture explaining the significance of the new design.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following. Every year on King Khan’s birthday, thousands of fans gather outside his luxurious, sea-facing home Mannat, to catch a glimpse of him. Just a few days ago, fans noticed that the nameplate at the main entrance of Mannat got a makeover. Pictures of the new, dazzling nameplate of Mannat went viral on social media. Fans posed with the new nameplate, and posted pictures and videos on social media. Now, Gauri Khan has shared a picture posing next to the nameplate of Mannat at the main entrance and has shared the significance behind the new design.
Gauri Khan poses next to the new nameplate at Mannat
Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself posing next to the nameplate that reads ‘Mannat.’ The nameplate is huge and is vertically aligned on the pillar at the main entrance. While the font is simple, the nameplate has a glittering background due to the glass crystals used. Gauri is an interior designer, and looks like she has designed the new nameplate. In her post, she also explained the materials used, and their importance.
“The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns” she wrote. Check out her post below.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s luxurious abode Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their kids Suhana and Aryan often post pictures and videos on Instagram that give a glimpse of the interiors of Mannat. Their lavish 6-storey mansion is located at Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai, and it overlooks the Arabian Sea.
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film marks his comeback on the big screen after over four years. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. SRK also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.
