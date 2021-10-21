Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat visited by NCB officers after he meets Aryan Khan; PHOTOS

On Thursday afternoon, the officers from Narcotics Control Bureau were spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat as they arrived there amid Aryan Khan's case investigation. The officers happened to arrive after Shah Rukh Khan had met his son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Aryan is currently in jail after his arrest on October 2 in a cruise ship drug bust case. Reportedly, the officers arrived to investigate the case further as Aryan Khan's bail was denied by Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Apart from a visit to Shah Rukh Khan's house, reports are in that actress Ananya Panday also came under NCB scanner as the officers arrived at her house for a raid. Photos of NCB officers at Ananya Panday's house also came in where the raid was in progress this afternoon. The NCB raid at Ananya's house comes a day after Aryan's bail was denied by the Sessions Court in the drug bust case reportedly on the basis of WhatsApp chats. Apart from Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant is also in Arthur Road jail in the same case.

Later it was clarified with NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede that NCB officers visited Mannat to collect some documents. As per ANI, "Mumbai | NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at 'Mannat: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede."

Mumbai | NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at 'Mannat: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' pic.twitter.com/W3h24x8fzs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021 Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently present at actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat'



Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan met son Aryan at Arthur Road Jail



Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th October pic.twitter.com/SyzoWVi9UL — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Apart from Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha is also under judicial custody as her bail also was rejected in the case. Reportedly, after a raid at Ananya Panday's house, the NCB has summoned the Khaali Peeli actress for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Aryan's legal team submitted his appeal in Bombay High Court for an urgent hearing this morning and have got a date for October 26 for the same. Aryan's bail hearing will now take place in Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

