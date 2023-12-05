Shah Rukh Khan’s massy moments to Vicky Kaushal flaunting his English vocabulary; 5 HIGHLIGHTS from Dunki trailer

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration Dunki is one of the much-awaited movies of Bollywood. The comedy-drama film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani amongst others. Just a while back, the trailer of this highly anticipated movie was dropped, sending fans into a state of frenzy. The 3:02 video clip has surely brought a gush of freshness with itself with several witty and high-on drama dialogues. Thus, let’s take a look at the top 5 highlights from the trailer of Dunki.

Top 5 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki trailer

1. Shah Rukh Khan's entry

The trailer of Dunki itself begins with a drone shot of a train followed by Shah Rukh Khan flaunting his effortless charm as he introduces us to his story in Laltu. Furthermore, his love angle with Manu (Taapsee Pannu) yet again promises fans to witness his romantic side and ethereal charisma.

Notably, his entry may bring you back the memories of his previous movies, including train scenes like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Chennai Express.

2. Boman Irani’s professor role

If it’s a Rajkumar Hirani film, can there be any better professor than Boman Irani. In the film, his role as Gulati yet again grabs attention. This time he makes learning a bit more fun as he teaches students, “I want to go to lavatory” bringing an enthusiastic comic energy to the scne.

Remrakbly, Boman and Rajkumar have earlier collaborated in much-loved films like Munna Bhai MBBS franchise and 3 Idiots.

3. Vicky Kaushal showing off his English vocabulary

Sukhi aka Vicky Kaushal’s presence in itself is enough to bring smile on your faces with his amusing expressions as he flaunts his English vocabulary and his knack in ‘noun’, ‘pronoun’, ‘verb’, ‘adverb’, ‘adjectives’, ‘colon’ and whatnot! There is innocence in the character played by Vicky, which promises to be melting hearts.

4. Shah Rukh Khan asserts patriotism



The film is not all about comedy-drama but also has its fair share of drama which is high on emotions. Speech of Shah Rukh Khan succeeds in evoking patriotism and leaving Goosebumps as he says, “100 saal raaj karke gaye angrej humpe, jab ye yahan aaye the, humne to nahin pucha tha ke bhai… Hindi aati hai kya?”

5. Shah Rukh Khan's massy moments

Last but not least, after treating fans with high-octane action in Pathaan and Jawan, yet again SRK will be ensuring massy moments with his hard-core action entertainer. In the film, his hardcore action sequences as he fights for his friends, whom he refers to as ‘ullu ke patthe’.

Dunki will hit the theaters by the end of this month on Christmas on December 21.

