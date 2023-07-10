Shah Rukh Khan's 'menacing' dance, Deepika Padukone's action: 5 BREATHTAKING highlights from Jawan Prevue

On Monday morning, the much anticipated Jawan's prevue was unveiled. Excited fans cannot keep calm seeing the power-packed preview which only hyped the anticipation for the movie. Atlee's Jawan has a stellar cast that will bring together Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara, and Vijat Sethupati. The 2 minutes 12 seconds video also gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone in a stunning avatar. The prevue promises that the movie will score high on all the elements; from breathtaking action scenes to Shah Rukh Khan's goofy dance performances. The film is slated to release worldwide on September 7, 2023.

Let's take a look at five highlights from Jawan's prevue that promise why the movie is worth the wait.

Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar

The prevue of Jawan showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a multitude of striking avatars that have left fans intrigued. From a rugged and intense look to a suave and sophisticated persona, SRK's transformation in the film is commendable. Also, the prevue finally revealed SRK behind the bandages. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan unwrapping the bandages to show his bald look. The glimpses of his diverse looks have piqued curiosity about the character he portrays and the depth he brings to the role.

Deepika Padukone's special appearance

Adding to the excitement, the prevue unveils Deepika Padukone's special appearance in Jawan. The stunning actress is seen in a brief yet impactful sequence, leaving fans wanting more. The video shows Deepika in a red saree taking down a man singlehandedly amidst a downpour. Deepika's screen presence and charisma in the prevue hint at a significant contribution to the storyline, raising anticipation for her role in the film.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati's power-packed avatars

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Jawan boasts a stellar cast, including the dynamic actors of South, Nayanthara, and Vijay. The prevue showcases their power-packed avatars, with glimpses of intense action sequences. Nayanthara is the leading lady who nailed her performance as the boss lady as she makes a powerful entry in a white shirt with a trench coat on top and shades. Vijay Sethupati, who will be seen in the role of antagonist is seen hitting a boxing bag.

Top-notch action scenes

Jawan prevue delivers on its promise of being an action-packed extravaganza. The jaw-dropping stunts, high-octane chase sequences, and adrenaline-pumping fight scenes are visually stunning and leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The prevue showcases the film's meticulous attention to detail in crafting breathtaking action sequences, raising expectations for a thrilling cinematic experience.

Shah Rukh Khan's quirky dance

Known for his unmatched charm and entertaining dance moves, Shah Rukh Khan showcases a goofy dance style in Jawan. The prevue features a glimpse of SRK's quirky dance number, adding an element of fun and energy to the film when he enters in a red shirt and black pants. However, what deserves special attention is the last scene, where SRK in his bald look, dances to Beqaraar Karake Hamen Yun Na Jaaiye inside the metro.

