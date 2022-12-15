Shah Rukh Khan's moving words at KIFF 2022 will reinstate your faith in positivity

This afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as they jetted off to attend the 28 th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival, which begins today. A massive crowd was gathered at the Kolkata airport, and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were delighted to spot the superstar as he touched down in Kolkata. Apart from Shah Rukh and Rani, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt and others also attended the event . Now, videos of Shah Rukh Khan’s speech at the KIFF 2022 are going viral, and the superstar left fans impressed with his moving words.

In his speech, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the negativity on social media and emphasized the role of cinema in society. “The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And it's somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive,” he said.

He said that cinema allows people to know each other better, and added, “In a way, it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of human kind- a narrative that brings to the fore humanity’s immense capacity for compassion, unity, and brotherhood.”