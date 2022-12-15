Shah Rukh Khan's moving words at KIFF 2022 will reinstate your faith in positivity
Shah Rukh Khan recently gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival, and won over his fans’ hearts!
This afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as they jetted off to attend the 28th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival, which begins today. A massive crowd was gathered at the Kolkata airport, and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were delighted to spot the superstar as he touched down in Kolkata. Apart from Shah Rukh and Rani, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt and others also attended the event. Now, videos of Shah Rukh Khan’s speech at the KIFF 2022 are going viral, and the superstar left fans impressed with his moving words.
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his speech at KIFF 2022
In his speech, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the negativity on social media and emphasized the role of cinema in society. “The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And it's somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive,” he said.
He said that cinema allows people to know each other better, and added, “In a way, it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of human kind- a narrative that brings to the fore humanity’s immense capacity for compassion, unity, and brotherhood.”
Shah Rukh Khan's words on positivity
While concluding his speech, he said that the world is back to normal, and that everyone is happy. Ending on a positive note, SRK said, “I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive). The crowd went crazy cheering for Shah Rukh Khan post his speech.
