Shah Rukh Khan's new film songs are not 'at par with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Darr', says Abhijeet Bhattacharya; 'We are made for each other’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, a popular playback singer in Bollywood, was the voice behind some of the most popular tracks by Shah Rukh Khan from the 90s. They had a public fallout, and recently, the singer expressed his desire to mend his estranged relationship with the Bollywood superstar. To explain his point, he even mentioned that the songs sung by other singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and others couldn't compete with his popularity.

In a candid conversation with Shubhankar Mishra for his YouTube channel, Abhijit Bhattacharya recalled his bond with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer, who once used to be known as the voice behind SRK and collaborated with him on several hit tracks, had a conflict with Khan and discussed it excessively. Now, the singer intends to mend his bond.

He explained that the SRK are ideal for each other, reflecting on their chemistry and successful collaboration. He emphasized that their reconciliation is more significant for the sake of words.

"We are made for each other, like husband and wife, "Bhattacharya explained.

The singer, who sometimes claimed that Khan's new songs by other singers had done justice for him, defended his statement. He explained that, as per belief, none of the singers, including Udit Narayan or Kumar Sanu, could be at par with his songs.

Abhijeet stated, "Do you remember any of his recent songs? After me, Udit (Narayan) and Kumar Shanu sang for him, but the songs were not at par with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Darr."

Advertisement

Moreover, he mentioned that he or the Pathaan never shared a close bond and met at song launches or other events related to their films since he doesn't attend Bollywood parties. However, he feels SRK could have taken the initiative to resolve the matter since he wasn't expecting any apology. Still, he would instead collaborate on making good music with him.

Abhijeet further shared that Shah Rukh's contemporaries didn't always take him seriously. Instead, they referred to him as a "stammerer."

For those unaware, Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang some popular songs for Shah Rukh Khan, like Tumne Jo Maine Dekha from Main Hoon Na, Tauba Tumhare Ishare from Chalte Chalte and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein from the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge among others.