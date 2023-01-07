Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation donates undisclosed amount to family of Delhi's hit-and-run victim Anjali

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. All eyes are on him ever since his film Pathaan is about to release. The actor will be making a comeback on the silver screen after almost 4 years. He was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Well, Pathaan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and be it the songs of the film or the posters, everything is grabbing all the limelight. SRK’s chiselled body is surely making everyone drool and it is becoming the topic of discussion. Well, apart from this the Pathan star has made it to the headlines for yet another reason and this time it is for something good. Reportedly, SRK’s Meer Foundation donated an undisclosed amount to the family of the victim of the brutal hit-and-run case that happened in Delhi.

Recently, a brutal hit-and-run case that happened in Delhi has left everyone in shock. A 20-year-old girl, Anjali Singh who lost her life in this accident in Delhi’s Kanjhawala was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.

About Meer foundation

Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past, Meer foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

