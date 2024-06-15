Shah Rukh Khan's old mentor Brother Eric D'Souza's health 'condition worsening'; political leader urges superstar to visit him

Shah Rukh Khan's former mentor, Brother Eric S. D'Souza, is unwell. The National Secretary of the Indian National Congress party in charge of Tripura and Nagaland, Szarita Laitphlang, has urged Shah Rukh to pay his visit to check on his ailing teacher in Goa.

Urging Shah Rukh Khan to visit his former mentor

On June 15, Szarita took to Twitter to post a video on the platform in which she informed about the health updates of Shah Rukh Khan's old mentor from school, Eric S. D'Souza. In her post, Szarita shared that D' Souza's health is "worsening," and the politician urged SRK to meet him soon.

"It is a request that if you can kindly spare a few minutes to come and visit him. Mumbai is not very far from Goa. It is just an hour's flight...His health is really deteriorating, and he can't speak anymore," she says in the clip.

"This feels like my final plea, my last attempt to reach out to @iamsrk to humbly request his presence by the side of Brother Eric S. D'Souza. Each day, Brother's health weakens, his condition worsening with every passing moment," an excerpt from her tweet reads.

Here's her tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan's connection to his mentor

Advertisement

Szarita also clarified Shah Rukh Khan's connection to Eric S D'Souza, saying that he is the former mentor of the superstar. She accompanied her tweet with an old video of SRK and Eric from Farooq Shaikh's TV show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

"To those wondering why such a meeting matter, understand that Brother Eric was more than a stranger to him—he was a mentor, a guiding light," reads her second tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan met his former mentor, Brother Eric S. D'Souza, on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai after 15 years. D'Souza was in charge at SRK's school in Delhi, and he used to live in Shillong back then.

During the show, Shah Rukh, who shared a close bond with Eric S. D'Souza, opened up about how he "looks up to" his mentor.

"I speak for all of us, the C-gang (his childhood friends) and everyone who is educated in St. Columba's School or elsewhere where he is teaching that honesty to God that if there is anyone else on this earth if I think after my parents and look up to is Brother D'Souza," SRK had said on the show.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. SRK has an upcoming film, The King, in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to play a Don in his next film titled King with Suhana Khan