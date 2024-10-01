Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes co-star Mahima Chaudhry admits being lucky to debut alongside ‘biggest superstar’; says ‘was better than even…’

Mahima Chaudhry, who gained recognition for her debut film Pardes alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing for her upcoming OTT release, Signature, on Zee5. In a recent interview, she reflected on her debut role, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to share the screen with the biggest superstar during that period. She admitted that it was something that she never dreamed of and called herself lucky as it was better than she thought.

In a chat with India Today, the actress took a trip down memory lane and talked about her debut with Shah Rukh Khan. In a conversation with India Today Digital, Mahima expressed that, as a newcomer, one tends to have various expectations, but her debut film Pardes exceeded all her dreams.

She said, “When you’re doing your first film, you imagine all kinds of things but Pardes I must say, was something that I had never dreamed of because my debut was better than even what a dream would have been.”

Mahima humbly acknowledged that she wasn’t the most talented at the time, noting that many others possessed more skill than her.

Mahima further stated that “although luck played a significant role in her getting her debut film”, it was also true that she suited the character well because she, too, hailed from a small town, making it easier for her to portray the role convincingly. She recalled that it was common for new female actors to be introduced alongside new male actors, but she considered herself fortunate to be launched alongside Shah Rukh Khan, who was the biggest superstar of that era.

When questioned about the possibility of a re-release of the film in theaters, Mahima mentioned that during the last two years, whenever the anniversaries of Pardes were celebrated, people often requested her presence.

She acknowledged that while they couldn't afford to have Shah Rukh Khan attend the 25th-anniversary celebration, she was invited instead. Mahima expressed her appreciation for the fact that Pardes is still remembered fondly, even by the current generation.

Currently, she gearing up for the release of her OTT release Signature alongside Anupam Kher.

