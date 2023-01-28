Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge screens at the same time in Maratha Mandir; See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan following and his craze amongst the fans is unbelievable. For the past couple of days, it has been a massive celebration for his fans as they are getting to see him on the silver screen after almost 4 years. Pathaan as we have always said is not just a film but an emotion and it is evident from the box-office records that this film has been breaking within just a couple of days of its release. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and fans love every bit of this film. Well, SRK’s manager dropped a picture that proves the love fans have for SRK. Scroll down to read more about the picture and see it. Shah Rukh Khan’s manager drops a picture

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram handle to share an iconic picture. In the picture, we can see Mumbai’s popular theatre Maratha Mandir. The picture shows the poster of 2 movies that are running in this theatre. Interestingly both the films are of SRK. We all know that Maratha Mandir is one such theatre that has been screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge non-stop for the last 27 years. And now after the release of Pathaan, this theatre is also screening Pathaan. It is indeed quite an iconic journey for any actor. Sharing this picture, Pooja wrote, “Between these two pictures.. all of us have had a journey to cherish. @iamsrk’s journey… And just in case you don’t get tickets for Pathaan… you know what to watch!!” Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s post:

Shah Rukh Khan’s post about comeback King Khan, who is one of the most loved actors globally, was seen hosting 'Ask SRK' sessions ahead of Pathaan's release. He ditched the heavy promotions and interviews and instead chose to interact with his fans digitally. On Friday afternoon, he took to his Twitter handle and shared a dialogue from the 1997 film, Gattaca as he talked about his comeback. He reacted subtly to people who are calling Pathaan his comeback film. He tried to say that it was not his comeback but he just finished what he started. His tweet read, "Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things." Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s post:

