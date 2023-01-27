Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan director Siddharth Anand REACTS to creating history at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film got released on January 25 and since then, it has been enjoying a monstrous response at the box office. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles, and Salman Khan in a special appearance. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has hit the ball out of the park. The film ended up collecting Rs 55 crore on its opening day while on the second day, it broke the records by raking in Rs 70 crore. Siddharth Anand reacts to the glorious success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

Siddharth's earlier film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff also managed to impress the audience and take over the box office by storm. With Pathaan, he has just broken his own record in terms of box office and content. Both films will be a part of YRF's spy universe. Salman's Tiger 3 will also be joining the universe. Reacting to the successful run, Siddharth Anand, in a statement, said that he is 'feeling incredibly overwhelmed'. He shared, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind." He further said that he now wants to make 'more spectacles and immersive experiences' like Pathaan.

Siddharth added that he believes cinema has no language. If the film connects with the audience, it can do wonders. He continued, "I’m hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like Pathaan. For me, yes numbers do matter. It is a validation of all the hard work but film-making is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan. Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never seen before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country and I’m glad we delivered on this promise. With War and now Pathaan, we, the Hindi film industry have given films that have pan India appeal. I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that’s what’s happening with Pathaan." Towards the end, Siddharth said that it was a victory for Indian cinema. "Today is a victory of Indian cinema because we are all Indians first. It is such an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally," he concluded.

