Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan posters damaged as mob protests outside a Mumbai theatre; Reports
Ever since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer’s first look was announced the hype about Pathaan had started. Fans have been celebrating the release of the film as SRK has returned to the silver screen after almost 4 years. Since the past couple of days, the Pathaan fever has taken over everyone and fans are loving every bit of the film. But there are also a certain group of people who are protesting against the release. The latest buzz is that a mob on Sunday created a ruckus outside a theatre in Mumbai.
Protest outside a theatre in Mumbai for Pathaan’s release
According to reports in ANI, a mob on Sunday vandalized a theatre in the Mira Road area in Mumbai screening Pathaan. The mob was there to protest against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer. It is reported that a group of men carrying saffron flags and allegedly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were seen creating a ruckus outside the cinema hall. They even damaged the ‘Pathaan’ film posters. The reports further state that the mob could not reach inside the theatre as the security guards were quite alert and stopped them at the gate itself.
Shah Rukh Khan addresses fans outside Mannat
On Sunday evening, King Khan decided to surprise his fans by making a starry appearance outside his house Mannat. He was seen doing his signature pose as he greeted his fans. As the film crossed the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Khan happily came out and waved at his fans. The actor was seen sporting a black shirt and denim jeans. He completed his look with a cool bandana. He also thanked the fans with folded hands. The traffic outside Mannat came to standstill as his fans went gaga over his appearance.
Shah Rukh Khan's work front
Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. He also has Jawan with Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. The film is helmed by Atlee. Both films are slated to release this year.
