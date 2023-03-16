Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to release on OTT: Here's where and when to watch the super hit action thriller

It has been over 7 weeks since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released in theatres, yet the movie continues to rule the box office. The movie has been raking in record-breaking box office figures, and has received a lot of love from the audience. Now, as per media reports, Pathaan is all set to premiere on Prime Video on March 22, 2022. The digital premiere will happen 56 days post the film’s theatrical release, and guess what? Director Siddharth Anand earlier teased that some deleted scenes of Pathaan might also be a part of the OTT version!

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to release on OTT

The blockbuster film starring Shah Rukh Khan released in theatres on January 25th, 2022. The film will premiere on Prime Video on March 22. It has been helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan has also been winning hearts globally, and has made historic box office numbers, both on the domestic and global front. Earlier in an interview for Galatta Plus, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand talked about one scene from Pathaan, which didn’t make it to the theatrical release, but fans might get to see it in the OTT version.

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan not having a religion in the film, Siddharth Anand said that he, Aditya Chopra, and Pathaan’s writers Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala have a shared belief system. “The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we’ve grown up on, and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version… None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy,” said Siddharth.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John, Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

