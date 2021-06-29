Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan to get hyper stylised action scenes as Aditya Chopra ropes in 4 stunt directors

While details of all four action directors has not yet been disclosed, the report revealed that South African stunt artiste Craig MacRae has already started working alongside SRK on Pathan.

It's a no brainer that 's comeback film Pathan will be a slick action thriller. While ample videos from Dubai of SRK fighting atop her car have gone viral, a latest report suggests that producer Aditya Chopra has gone all out. According to a Mid-Day report, Aditya Chopra has roped in four action directors to shoot various high octane stunt sequences featuring SRK, John Abraham and others.

While details of all four action directors has not yet been disclosed, the report revealed that South African stunt artiste Craig MacRae has started work on the film. A trade source revealed, "Craig, who runs the stunt company, Titan Stunts with Katja Hopkins, and his four-member team landed in the city on June 8. After quarantining at a Juhu hotel, the team joined Shah Rukh and John Abraham this week."

Adding, "The actors kicked off the latest schedule with confrontation scenes, and will film major fight sequences early next month. Craig is a highly-skilled martial artiste too, and has designed sequences for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Bloodshot (2020) and War (2019)."

The reason behind picking four separate stunt directors is to have a variety of action styles in the film. "The idea behind having different experts is to have breathtaking stunts in the movie, ranging from martial arts to hand-to-hand combat and chase sequences. Adi and Maneesh intend to conduct a schedule in Europe sometime between July and August, but the plan depends on the travel restrictions in the countries at the time. So, they are torn between two possibilities — either fly down the chosen stunt coordinators to India and shoot the sequences, or have them join the cast abroad," the source added.

Meanwhile, and Dimple Kapadia will soon be joining the cast later this week.

