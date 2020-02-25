Shah Rukh Khan's PIC with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, daughter Kaveri goes viral as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa turns 26

Shah Rukh Khan's picture with co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and her teenage daughter Kaveri goes viral as their film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completes 26 years.

A picture of sharing the frame with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and her daughter Kaveri Kapur has gone viral on the internet as their film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completes 26 years today. The film follows a love triangle where Sunil tries every hook and crook to win over Anna, who is in love with Chris. He succeeds in creating a rift between them only to release that Anna's happiness lies in being with Chris, thus reuniting them.

As the film spans 26 years today, Shah Rukh Khan's picture with his Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and her teenage daughter Kaveri Kapur has started doing rounds on the internet and it reminds us of Sunil and Anna from the film. The romantic entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Deepak Tijori hit the screens 26 years ago and it is still fresh in the minds of the fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero alongside and . The film did not manage to do well at the Box Office and Shah Rukh took a break from acting. However, King Khan is now gearing up for his comeback in Bollywood. Reportedly, the actor has got three films in his pipeline. He will also be seen making a guest appearance in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra starring , , Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and .

