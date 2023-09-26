Shah Rukh Khan's production house drops BTS video of thrilling car chase sequence in Jawan; Fans heap praise

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is regarded as one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The Atlee's directorial has been performing amazingly at the box office since its release. From each actor's outstanding performance to catchy tracks, Jawan has been receiving appreciation from people of all ages. Amidst rave reviews, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a behind-the-scenes video of the iconic thrilling car chase sequence from the film and fans can be seen dropping praiseworthy words for the stunts.

Shah Rukh Khan's production house drops BTS video of thrilling car chase sequence in Jawan

On September 26, Shah Rukh Khan's production house dropped a special behind-the-scenes video that showcased how the Jawan team managed to pull off a single shot of a thrilling action scene with the help of Hollywood action director Spiro Razatos of The Fast and the Furious fame.

The video shows fans the making of an iconic car chase sequence in the film. The video opens with, “The journey of a shot.” It features Atlee, Spiro, and others on the sets, reading scripts and discussing before the stuntman does his action inside a car for a scene. The scene is followed by a glimpse of the final preparation before the one-shot.

In the video, Atlee can be heard telling his team, "Ramp is the final mark. You can't go beyond the ramp."

Sharing the video, the production house captioned it, "3... 2... 1... Action. Take a look at the making of one of the most thrilling scenes from Jawan! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the behind-the-scenes video, one fan wrote, "Big salute to stunners." Another commented, "So much hard work for a scene. I wonder how it must've been for the entire movie." "Real location, real artists, real action, real making. That's how they did it. Hat's off to the @atlee47 and team," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping red hearts, fire, and raised hands emojis.

Jawan directed by Atlee was released on September 7. Apart from Nayanthara and SRK, the film also starred Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in the film and received a lot of praise for her role.

