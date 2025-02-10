Shah Rukh Khan's Ra. One director Anubhav Sinha claims industry folks wanted SRK to 'fail'; reveals what led to film's downfall

Shah Rukh Khan and Anubhav Sinha joined hands for the superhero film Ra. One, back in 2011. Even though the film was visually appealing to many owning to its never-seen-before VFX, it failed to make a huge impact at the box office. During a recent conversation, the director stated that he sensed Bollywood was negative about the film and wanted SRK to fail. Sinha also spoke about the aspects that led to the film’s downfall. Read on!

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Ra. One was helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, failed at the box office. Opening up about the reaction of people from Bollywood to the film, the filmmaker stated, “There were people who wanted Shah Rukh Khan to fail.”

Sinha told The Lallantop that, having been in the industry for a long time, he could sense that. He added that when Shah Rukh finally admitted that the film flopped, it was heartbreaking for him because he felt like he had betrayed the film and his trust. “I couldn’t deliver a film that he could be proud of,” he expressed.

Highlighting the reasons that led to the film’s downfall, the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack director stated that the script was flawed. Apart from that, the editing wasn’t tight, and the story’s attempt to appeal to every kind of audience ultimately hurt the film. Having said that, he also admitted that the film’s core story had potential.

During the same chat with the publication, the Article 15 helmer opened up about his alleged fight with Ajay Devgn. Responding to it, he stated, “Koi jhagda nai hai. Vo mujhse baat nai karta (There is no fight. He doesn’t talk to me),” adding that he doesn’t have any idea why the Singham Again actor doesn’t talk to him.

Despite that, he had texted Ajay a couple of times. But sadly, he never received a response. Hence, he told himself that maybe it slipped his mind or he must have missed his messages. However, it has been around 18 years since they have spoken.