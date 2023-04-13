Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul or Salman Khan's Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Who would have Kajol gone with?

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most loved films. Even today, the audience loves to revisit the film and enjoy the Karan Johar directorial. The film also featured Salman Khan in a special appearance. The film was released in 1998 and it went on to perform well at the box office. Recently, Kajol spoke about the film and revealed what she would have actually done as Anjali if given a choice.

Kajol talks about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the Dilwale actress said that she would have never worn sarees after her character Anjali's transformation. She also revealed that she would have rather gone with Aman in the end. The film revolved around three friends, Rahul, Tina and Anjali. Tina and Rahul get married but she dies after giving birth to their daughter. Years later, their daughter manages to unite Rahul and Anjali and they end up marrying each other.

During the interview, Kajol was asked about her choice of playing Anjali in the film. She said, "My version of Anjali would never be wearing a saree. She would be wearing those track pants and fab, expensive sneakers with it and make that look good." Further, when she was asked who she would have picked between Rahul (SRK) and Aman (Salman), she replied, "On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman's character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is."

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. She is yet to announce her next project. Recently, the actress was seen attending the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 in style. She won the Timeless Style Icon- Female award.