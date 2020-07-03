  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan's rare BTS PHOTO from the sets of Fauji is sure to give you major nostalgic vibes

Shah Rukh Khan made his television debut with the 1988 TV series Fauji. Take a look at one of his rare BTS pictures from the sets of the show.
Shah Rukh Khan is known as the ultimate Baadshah of Bollywood for all the obvious reasons. The superstar has been ruling the hearts of the audience for the longest possible time. However, just like many other actors, he also began his journey of acting in the Indian television industry back in the 1980s. For the unversed, King Khan made his television debut with the popular 1988 TV series titled Fauji which aired on Doordarshan and the rest is history.  

We have now chanced upon a rare BTS picture from the sets of the show which is sure to give many of us some major nostalgic vibes. As can be seen in the picture, Shah Rukh Khan who played Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in the show is seen interacting with a few of his fellow co-stars on the sets. All of them can be seen dressed up in Indian Army uniforms. For the unversed, Fauji’s storyline was set against the backdrop of the training of a commando regiment.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

Well, needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way now and rules hearts with his stellar performances in movies. However, the best part is that he has continued to be a part of TV shows over the past few years. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. It was helmed by Aanand L. Rai and also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Credits :Twitter

