Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to fan calling marketing of Jawan and Dunki ‘worst’ will leave you in splits
In today's #AskSRK session, a fan called the marketing of Jawan and Dunki 'worst' and reacting to it, the actor had a humorous reply which will leave you in splits. Check out!
Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glory of his recent release, Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has been receiving quite a mixed review from the audience. On the other hand, the star recently conducted an #AskSRK session on his X (formerly Twitter) where fans yet again flooded his timeline with their questions and actor being himself replied to most of them. Amongst others, a fan took a jibe at the actor as stated that Jawan and Dunki had the ‘worst marketing skills’ and the actor’s reaction will leave you in splits.
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan questioning Jawan and Dunki's marketing skills
Today, on December 27, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to host his popular #AskSRK session and a fan pointed out that his two releases of the year Jawan and Dunki had the ‘worst marketing skills’ and suggested him to hire some ‘skilled employees’.
The fan wrote, “HOPE YOU READ IT. Sir we have seen worst marketing for Jawan and Dunki. Please hire some skilled employees in @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk #AskSRK #Dunki”. To this, the actor being his humorous self replied, “Main hi marketing karta hoon. How to fire myself!! #Dunki”
Take a look:
Fans' reaction
Minutes after the actor’s reply, fans couldn’t stop reacting to his humorous response, as several interjected in between. A fan commented, “No need to fire sir” and another fan wrote, “You are a good marketer, “S in SRK stands for Savage”, wrote another fan.
Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan sharing his wishlist will make you go ROFL
In addition to this, another ardent fan exhibited his wish list as he suggested the actor to start the shoot from the next month and release the movie by the year-end on Christmas 2024. The fan expressed, “Sir 2024 ke liye bhi koi movie lao ,comedy romance wali le aao , January se shotting chalu kro or movie next xmas per release kr do ,plz sir #AskSRK”
The urge of the fan seems to have left the actor in splits, as he replied by asking him to work for him. He wrote, “Aap mera kaam hi manage karlo na aa kar!! Ha ha #Dunki”
Take a look:
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochchar and others in pivotal roles. The film was released earlier this week on December 21.
