Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fan reminding him of Zero proves why he is the king of wit and humor
During a recent Ask SRK session, a user reminded Shah Rukh Khan about his film Zero. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming project Dunki, gave him a witty response.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, Khan conducted an Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) to engage with his fans and followers.
During this session, he humorously replied to a user, and his response also included a reference to his 2018 movie Zero which didn’t perform well at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan gives a humorous response to a fan in reference to his film Zero
Today, on December 6, during an Ask SRK on X, conducted by the superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, a fan asked him, “@iamsrk #AskSRK Sir 1÷0 kitna hai?? (How much is 1÷0)” The actor quickly replied to the person's statement, showcasing his humorous side. SRK retweeted the post and in his response, he wrote, “Phir aa gaye Zero ki yaad dilane!!!! Chal 9-2-11 ho jaa yahan se!!! #DunkiTrailer.”
This is not the first time the superstar gave a witty response in reference to his film Zero, earlier while he was gearing up for Jawan, during another Ask SRK session, the actor was asked by a fan, “Sir 1000 crores have 10 zeroes...i realised after box-office collection of #Jawan @iamsrk #AskSRK have u?” To this, King Khan had replied, “Yaar yeh Zero Zero mat yaad dilao abhi….ha ha.”
Shah Rukh Khan starred alongside Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in his film Zero. Despite receiving some awards and mixed reviews, the movie did not perform well at the box office. This is likely why Shah Rukh Khan prefers not to recall the film.
About Dunki
The excitement for the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki is undoubtedly significant. The comedy-drama revolves around a group of friends aspiring to relocate abroad, with Hardy (SRK) aiding them.
It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, set to release during the Christmas 2023 weekend, promising content that will bring smiles to the faces of the audience. Dunki is Rajkumar Hirani's sixth film, following Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju. The movie is scheduled for release on December 21, this Christmas.
