Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fanmade meme on Aishwarya judging Jawan's Vikram Rathod is EPIC

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of recently released Jawan. The Atlee directorial has been receiving praise from fans, as well as critics. Apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone was showered with lots of love for her amazing performance as she made a special appearance in the film. Now, on September 22, Shah Rukh hosted an 'Ask SRK' session where a fan shared a meme showcasing Aishwarya Rathod (played by Deepika) judging Vikram Rathod (played by Shah Rukh) for having fun with other girls. Read below to know SRK's humorous reply.

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fanmade meme on Aishwarya judging Vikram Rathod is epic

During the 'Ask SRK' session, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan shared a meme where Aishwarya Rathod, the wife of Vikram Rathod from Jawan can be seen judging Vikram Rathod from heaven for having fun with other girls. Sharing the meme, the fn wrote, "hey vikram rathore, aishwarya is watching you from heaven having fun with other girls and azad, kya jawab denge aishwarya ko? @iamsrk #Jawan #AskSRK."

SRK's humorous reply read, "She knows deep down inside I am a romantic and heart and respect women too much. She must be happy I am having fun!! You also have some fun now. #Jawan."

Take a look:

During the session, one fan asked for a hello from Mannat to which King Khan said, "Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawan."

Another fan asked him, "Bhai JAWAN 1000cr ki Party kaha hogi ?? #askSRK." To this Shah Rukh gave an interesting reply saying, "Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!!! #Jawan."

Speaking about the interactive session, SRK introduced it by writing, "It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!!"

Jawan was released on September 7. It is performing amazingly at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, while Gaurav Verma serves as a co-producer.

